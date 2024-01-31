Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) & NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Critical Comparison

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) and NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Atlassian has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NICE has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.4% of Atlassian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of NICE shares are held by institutional investors. 40.5% of Atlassian shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of NICE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlassian -13.63% -50.61% -8.38% NICE 14.11% 13.06% 8.37%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Atlassian and NICE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Atlassian and NICE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlassian 0 9 9 0 2.50 NICE 0 1 8 0 2.89

Atlassian presently has a consensus target price of $217.82, indicating a potential downside of 15.39%. NICE has a consensus target price of $256.30, indicating a potential upside of 20.11%. Given NICE’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NICE is more favorable than Atlassian.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlassian and NICE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlassian $3.53 billion 18.79 -$486.76 million ($1.96) -131.34 NICE $2.18 billion 6.22 $265.95 million $4.92 43.37

NICE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlassian. Atlassian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NICE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NICE beats Atlassian on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams. The company also offers Jira Service Management, an intuitive and flexible service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, such as IT, legal, and HR teams; and Jira Align, an Atlassian's enterprise agility solution designed to help businesses to adapt and respond dynamic business conditions with a focus on value-creation. In addition, it provides Bitbucket, an enterprise-ready Git solution that enables professional dev teams to manage, collaborate, and deploy quality code; Atlassian Access, an enterprise-wide product for enhanced security and centralized administration that works across every Atlassian cloud product; and Jira Product, a prioritization and road mapping tool. Further, the company's portfolio includes Atlas, a teamwork directory; Bamboo, a continuous delivery pipeline; Crowd, a single sign-on; Crucible, a collaborative code review; Fisheye, a search, track, and visualize code change software; and Compass, a developer experience platform. Additionally, it offers Opsgenie, an on-call and alert management software; Sourcetree, a free git client for windows and mac; Statuspage that communicates real-time status to users; Beacon, an intelligent threat detection software; and Atlassian Access that enhance data security and governance for Atlassian Cloud products. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing. The company also provides smart self service solutions that empower organizations to build intelligent automated conversations based on data; and prepared agent solutions and tools enable contact center agents to guide and alert them in real time; complete performance solutions that help organizations to record structured and unstructured customer interaction and transaction data; and NICE Evidencentral, an digital evidence management platform for public safety emergency communications, law enforcement, and criminal justice helps agencies. In addition, it offers X-Sight, is an open and flexible AI-cloud platform for financial crime and compliance; Xceed, a cloud platform for comprehensive AML and fraud prevention for small and mid-sized organizations; data intelligence solutions that enable organizations to turn raw data into comprehensive actionable intelligence to prevent and detect financial crimes; AI and analytics technologies to detect and prevent financial crimes in real-time; money laundering and fraud prevention solutions that help organizations adhere to capital markets compliance and anti-money laundering compliance regulations; intelligent investigations solutions; and self-service solutions that provide organizations with customization and self-development capabilities. The company was formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd. and changed its name to NICE Ltd. in June 2016. NICE Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is based in Ra'anana, Israel.

