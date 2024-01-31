Atria Investments Inc Acquires 22,294 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,294 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $51.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $51.27. The company has a market cap of $185.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

