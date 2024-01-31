Atria Investments Inc Has $6.43 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $561.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $538.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $510.48. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $416.77 and a one year high of $562.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.97%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.