Atria Investments Inc Has $7.73 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.13% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $7,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after buying an additional 15,897 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 98,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 542,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,320,000 after buying an additional 19,229 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $112.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $96.12 and a 52 week high of $112.15.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

