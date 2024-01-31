Atria Investments Inc Takes $5.90 Million Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 147,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,903,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTLC stock opened at $44.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.06 and its 200 day moving average is $41.67.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

