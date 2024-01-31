Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $257.63

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $257.63 and last traded at $257.23, with a volume of 919878 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $253.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.40.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.14.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,915 shares of company stock valued at $7,829,249 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.