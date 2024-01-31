Avalanche Price Hits $35.25 on Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 31st. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $12.94 billion and $534.46 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $35.25 or 0.00081206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00027131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00021132 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006707 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006554 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 435,113,081 coins and its circulating supply is 367,080,171 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

