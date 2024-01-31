Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Sold by AWM Capital LLC

AWM Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of AWM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVEM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $91,000.

NYSEARCA:AVEM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.85. 74,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,806. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $49.83 and a twelve month high of $57.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.16.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

