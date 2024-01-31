Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Stock Position Increased by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,491 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $16,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVUS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,066,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 303.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,532,000 after acquiring an additional 229,590 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 241.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 51,251 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $963,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

AVUS stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.81. 87,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.76. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.57 and a 1 year high of $83.48.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.