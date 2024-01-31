Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.00-9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.47. Avery Dennison also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.000-9.500 EPS.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded down $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,978. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $158.93 and a fifty-two week high of $204.51.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVY. Bank of America cut shares of Avery Dennison from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $218.88.

Get Our Latest Report on AVY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $153,787,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after acquiring an additional 566,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,096,000 after acquiring an additional 237,539 shares during the period. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $31,625,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.