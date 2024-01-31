AWM Capital LLC Acquires 3,543 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

AWM Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 2.7% of AWM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. AWM Capital LLC owned about 0.35% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $13,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 114,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 584,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,964,000 after acquiring an additional 58,973 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 120,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 23,080 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.64. The stock had a trading volume of 286,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,803. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $28.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average is $27.13.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

