AWM Capital LLC Buys 3,341 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

AWM Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 46.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the quarter. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,271. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.41. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

