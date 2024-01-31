AWM Capital LLC Sells 462 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

AWM Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJT. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 196.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IJT stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.14. The company had a trading volume of 22,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,137. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $127.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.283 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

