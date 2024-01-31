Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACLS shares. Bank of America cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $65,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,197.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $133.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $105.28 and a 12-month high of $201.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.65 and its 200 day moving average is $150.58.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.24 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 21.37%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

