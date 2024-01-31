Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $352.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Axos Financial Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE AX traded up $2.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.08. The stock had a trading volume of 199,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,179. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.06. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axos Financial

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,416,158.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,416,158.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $146,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axos Financial

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 116.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 16.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 13.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

