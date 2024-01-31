Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $352.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Axos Financial Trading Up 4.1 %
NYSE AX traded up $2.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.08. The stock had a trading volume of 199,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,179. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.06. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $60.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Axos Financial
In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 508,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,416,158.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $146,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,257,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.
Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.
