Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $352.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.43 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Axos Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $56.78 on Wednesday. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $57.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average of $44.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AX. StockNews.com raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Insider Activity at Axos Financial

In other Axos Financial news, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $146,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $146,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 508,083 shares in the company, valued at $27,416,158.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axos Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

