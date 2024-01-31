Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) versus BW Offshore (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) Head-To-Head Analysis

BW Offshore (OTCMKTS:BGSWF – Get Free Report) and Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BW Offshore and Baker Hughes’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get BW Offshore alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BW Offshore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Baker Hughes $25.51 billion 1.16 $1.94 billion $1.91 15.36

Baker Hughes has higher revenue and earnings than BW Offshore.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BW Offshore 0 0 0 0 N/A Baker Hughes 0 3 14 0 2.82

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BW Offshore and Baker Hughes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Baker Hughes has a consensus price target of $40.18, indicating a potential upside of 36.93%. Given Baker Hughes’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Baker Hughes is more favorable than BW Offshore.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.2% of Baker Hughes shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Baker Hughes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BW Offshore and Baker Hughes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BW Offshore N/A N/A N/A Baker Hughes 7.62% 10.63% 4.49%

Summary

Baker Hughes beats BW Offshore on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BW Offshore

(Get Free Report)

BW Offshore Limited engages in the engineering of offshore production solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Pacific. The company builds, owns, leases, and operates floating, production, storage, and offloading vessels (FPSOs) for oil and gas industries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 10 FPSOs. BW Offshore Limited was founded in 1982 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations. This segment also provides drilling services, drill bits, and drilling and completions fluids; completions, intervention, measurements, pressure pumping, and wireline services; artificial lift systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals; subsea projects and services, flexible pipe systems, and surface pressure control systems; and integrated well services and solutions. It serves oil and natural gas companies; the United States and international independent oil and natural gas companies; national or state-owned oil companies; engineering, procurement, and construction contractors; geothermal companies; and other oilfield service companies. The IET segment designs, manufactures, tests, and installs gas technology equipment, including drivers, driven equipment, flow control, and turnkey solutions for the mechanical-drive, compression, and power-generation applications; and gas technology services, such as advanced solutions, spare parts, specialized field service engineers, and repair services. This segment also provides rack-based vibration monitoring equipment and sensors; integrated asset performance management products; inspection services; pumps, valves, and gears; precision sensors and instrumentation, and controls. It serves upstream, midstream, downstream, onshore, offshore, and small and large scale customers. The company was formerly known as Baker Hughes, a GE company and changed its name to Baker Hughes Company in October 2019. Baker Hughes Company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for BW Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.