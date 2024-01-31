Balchem Co. Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Balchem in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 26th. Sidoti Csr analyst K. May now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Balchem’s current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Balchem’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Get Balchem alerts:

BCPC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Balchem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Balchem Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $142.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Balchem has a 12 month low of $110.74 and a 12 month high of $150.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Balchem during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Balchem Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. Balchem’s payout ratio is currently 24.76%.

Balchem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.