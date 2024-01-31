Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BANC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Banc of California from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Get Banc of California alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BANC

Banc of California Price Performance

Shares of BANC opened at $14.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.16. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $18.26.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($4.27). Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 44.04%. The firm had revenue of $193.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banc of California will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $2,534,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,463,143 shares in the company, valued at $31,208,021.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Banc of California news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,463,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,208,021.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert G. Dyck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $149,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,935.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banc of California

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Banc of California by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,558 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,135,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,816,000 after buying an additional 267,956 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,664,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,529,000 after buying an additional 44,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Banc of California by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,868,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,495,000 after acquiring an additional 256,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Banc of California by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,070,000 after acquiring an additional 36,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.