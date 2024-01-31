Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Releases Earnings Results

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 14.46%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Shares of BBVA opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $9.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBVA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

