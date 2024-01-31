Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Declares $0.00 — Dividend

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0039 per share by the bank on Friday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd.

Banco Bradesco has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Banco Bradesco Trading Down 0.6 %

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBD. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 27.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 35.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.20 price target on shares of Banco Bradesco in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Banco Bradesco in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

