Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,600 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the December 31st total of 229,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Bank First Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BFC traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,589. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.72. The company has a market cap of $932.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.30. Bank First has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Get Bank First alerts:

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. Bank First had a net margin of 31.03% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $75.37 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Bank First will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank First Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Bank First’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BFC. Hovde Group upgraded Bank First from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bank First from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

View Our Latest Research Report on BFC

Institutional Trading of Bank First

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank First by 24.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bank First by 5.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank First by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank First by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank First by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.