Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Shares Gap Down to $66.01

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.01, but opened at $63.50. Bank of Hawaii shares last traded at $64.21, with a volume of 22,572 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $252.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.03 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2,197.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

