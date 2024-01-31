Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Short Interest Down 5.2% in January

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the December 31st total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Bar Harbor Bankshares

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $569,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $395,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 53.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Trading Down 0.4 %

BHB stock opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $420.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.76. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $32.42.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

