Barclays Lowers JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $35.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on JD. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

JD.com Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day moving average is $29.62. The stock has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.60. JD.com has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $61.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $247.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.99 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JD.com will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JD. Newlands Management Operations LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 277.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 9,037,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,439,000 after buying an additional 6,642,500 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in JD.com by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,534,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,045 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP bought a new stake in JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,889,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JD.com by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,277,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,995 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

