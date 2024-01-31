Barclays PLC Acquires 18,894 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,168,970 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,894 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $127,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 33.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,376,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 9.9% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 25.1% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.6% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 474,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,020,000 after purchasing an additional 71,043 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HDB. StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

NYSE:HDB opened at $55.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.18. The firm has a market cap of $103.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $53.47 and a one year high of $71.39.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

