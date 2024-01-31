Barclays PLC Acquires 91,996 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,581,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,996 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.30% of PACCAR worth $134,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.32.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,751.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,420 shares of company stock worth $3,429,797 in the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $101.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $103.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.16.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

