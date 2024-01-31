Barclays PLC Buys 10,354 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,589,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,354 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $142,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 76.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $56.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.51 and a 200-day moving average of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $60.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 53.90%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

