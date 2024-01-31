Barclays PLC Buys 533,321 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,208,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 533,321 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $150,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 16.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,692,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,421,144,000 after buying an additional 3,549,709 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,239,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 20.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,169,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,305,000 after buying an additional 2,207,942 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,177,000 after buying an additional 1,638,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 98,557.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 985,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,553,000 after buying an additional 984,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,335,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,335,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,222. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $130.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.00. The company has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 46.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.71.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

