Barclays PLC Grows Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 63.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 350,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,621 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $115,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. BOKF NA increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 12.7% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 553,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,843,000 after acquiring an additional 236,944 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,248,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AMP. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI cut Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.25.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $393.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $372.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.01. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.09 and a fifty-two week high of $402.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.94 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total transaction of $2,004,212.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,196.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total value of $2,004,212.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,196.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,192 shares of company stock worth $11,801,151 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

