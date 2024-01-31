Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,113,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 57,198 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $157,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at about $942,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 33,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 27,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CP. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.56.

CP stock opened at $79.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $85.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.39.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

