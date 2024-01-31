Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 125.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848,623 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 472,327 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.79% of First Solar worth $137,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 71.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 11.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

First Solar stock opened at $149.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.54.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

