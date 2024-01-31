Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,300,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 172,736 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.38% of Ross Stores worth $146,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $550,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 31.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $890,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,348 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $204,584,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 125.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,208,016 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $247,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,816 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST stock opened at $142.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $143.09.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.05.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

