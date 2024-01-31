Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Short Interest Update

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the December 31st total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMWYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

BMWYY opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average of $35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.17. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $41.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $41.86 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

