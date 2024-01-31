BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Bought by Motco

Motco raised its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in BCE were worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 21,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company raised its position in shares of BCE by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 13,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.92. 261,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,357. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $48.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.11 and its 200 day moving average is $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. BCE had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BCE

BCE Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.