Beacon Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.79 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.3% of Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,414,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.68 and its 200-day moving average is $159.83.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 65.59%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.43.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

