Beacon Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,508 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial makes up 1.5% of Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LPLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 36.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 21.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 176.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.91.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total transaction of $429,174.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,802 shares in the company, valued at $400,710.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPLA stock traded down $4.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.91. 169,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,960. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.00 and a 52 week high of $257.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.86.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

