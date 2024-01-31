Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.700-13.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 12.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.1 billion-$20.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.2 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $278.83.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.06. The company had a trading volume of 274,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,975. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.03. The company has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $228.62 and a 1 year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Becton, Dickinson and Company

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

