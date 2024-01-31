Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Receives $24.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th.

In other news, Director Mary Anne Callahan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $41,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,967 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $534,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 30,221 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,382,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,725,000 after purchasing an additional 201,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHLB opened at $25.06 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $142.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

