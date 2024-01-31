Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK) Short Interest Down 12.3% in January

Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the December 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bespoke Extracts Price Performance

Shares of BSPK stock remained flat at $0.10 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,438. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14. Bespoke Extracts has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.38.

Get Bespoke Extracts alerts:

About Bespoke Extracts

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Bespoke Extracts, Inc provides hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company offers CBD formulations, including manuka honey and in the form of lotions and balms. It offers its products through its direct to consumers e-commerce store bespokeextracts.com. The company was formerly known as DiMi Telematics International, Inc and changed its name to Bespoke Extracts, Inc in March 2017.

Receive News & Ratings for Bespoke Extracts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bespoke Extracts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.