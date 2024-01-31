Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 4907304 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Bezant Resources Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.
About Bezant Resources
Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bezant Resources
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- PulteGroup can set a new high in 2024
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Coinbase stock and the case for 50% upside
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Dollar Tree stock won’t be at a discount for much longer
Receive News & Ratings for Bezant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.