Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 4907304 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

About Bezant Resources

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

