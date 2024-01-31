Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.43.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCYC. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.09. The firm has a market cap of $532.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.80. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a current ratio of 8.65.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $5.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.29 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.19% and a negative net margin of 650.60%. Analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 2,643 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $46,252.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $46,252.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $152,302.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,832,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,950 shares of company stock worth $209,125 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,621,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,581,000 after acquiring an additional 182,182 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,914,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,011,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,321,000 after acquiring an additional 252,000 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,090,000 after acquiring an additional 124,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,072,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

