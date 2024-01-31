Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Stock Down 6.5 %

BGI stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. Birks Group has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $10.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGI. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Birks Group by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Birks Group by 344.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Birks Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 0.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

