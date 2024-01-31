Bitcoin Diamond Reaches Market Cap of $16.06 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $16.06 million and approximately $34,272.38 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0861 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00125515 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00037846 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00022098 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008174 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000101 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

