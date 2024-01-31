BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.79

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.79 and last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 781770 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BB

BlackBerry Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.15 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 68.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $2,022,870.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,893,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,161,373.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BlackBerry news, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,879 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $28,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,685.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,870.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,893,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,161,373.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 654,133 shares of company stock worth $2,352,082 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in BlackBerry by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 487,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in BlackBerry by 11.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in BlackBerry by 262.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackBerry by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in BlackBerry by 3.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.