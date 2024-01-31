Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 98,060.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903,037 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,675,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $500,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 14,643.4% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,165,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,411 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.81.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.84. The stock had a trading volume of 344,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,738. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $133.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.12 billion, a PE ratio of 69.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.86%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

