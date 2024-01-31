Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.94 Per Share

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.94 per share by the asset manager on Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

Blackstone has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.2% annually over the last three years. Blackstone has a payout ratio of 52.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Blackstone to earn $6.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.2%.

BX stock opened at $127.20 on Wednesday. Blackstone has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $133.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $90.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.51, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.40.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 826.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

