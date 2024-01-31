Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF) Declares Dividend of €0.03

Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Blackstone Loan Financing’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Blackstone Loan Financing Stock Performance
BGLF opened at GBX 0.59 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 439.40 and a quick ratio of 439.38. Blackstone Loan Financing has a 1-year low of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.79 ($0.01). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.59.
Blackstone Loan Financing Company Profile
