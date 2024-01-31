Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Shares Down 3.8% After Earnings Miss

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.8% on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $66.84 and last traded at $67.31. Approximately 263,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,454,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.00.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 5.94%. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 318.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BXP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $857,967,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 107,870.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985,706 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 57.1% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,856,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,284 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 527.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,726,000 after buying an additional 966,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 29.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,202,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,014,000 after buying an additional 952,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Stock Down 4.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 56.95, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.