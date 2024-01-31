Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Shares Gap Up to $61.42

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.42, but opened at $64.00. Boston Scientific shares last traded at $63.08, with a volume of 1,773,845 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,541 shares of company stock worth $8,446,290 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645,058 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $632,520,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,648,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045,263 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $237,966,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $229,787,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

